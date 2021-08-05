Jefferson County competes for egg hatchery business

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An egg hatchery is eyeing Jefferson County as a possible landing spot for a new facility. It has people excited about the idea of expanding agriculture in the area.

A town of Watertown agri-business park could be adding a new tenant.

CWT Farms, an egg hatchery headquartered in Georgia, wants to build a new facility and has Jefferson County on its short list.

“It’s competition and we’re competing against Ohio and Pennsylvania to attract them here to Jefferson County,” said

Jay Matteson, agricultural coordinator.

Matteson says it would bring around 20 new jobs and, at full capacity, would produce 500,000 chicks a week. Most would be exported to Canada.

“So, you get that ripple effect of that money that’s coming outside our country, outside of Jefferson County, coming back into the local community, and fueling the economic engine of agriculture,” he said.

Matteson is excited about possibly growing the area’s agricultural footprint.

“Everything that we can bring in that diversifies the agricultural industry as a whole is good for all of us,” he said.

If CWT Farms chooses the county, Matteson says it will cost $10 to $12 million to build the facility. All of the work wouldn’t need to be done before the hatchery could be up and running, which it wants to be soon.

“They want to start hatching chicks next summer. That’s a hefty timeline, but I believe it can be done,” he said.

Next steps for Jefferson County Economic Development include putting together a financial package that might attract the hatchery to the area. Matteson says the goal is to get the board’s final approval on that package in September.

