Lewis County becomes ‘high transmission’ area for COVID

The CDC's COVID Data Tracker shows "high transmission" counties in red.
The CDC's COVID Data Tracker shows "high transmission" counties in red.(CDC)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County has officially become the first upstate county to become a “high transmission” area for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control’s designated Lewis County as a “substantial transmission” on Tuesday.

On Thursday, it was rated as high transmission - the most serious of the rankings.

The only other place in New York state where the level of COVID transmission is high is Long Island.

See the CDC’s map of how quickly the disease is spreading on this website.

Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been reported over the last 3 days in the. Two people are hospitalized.

The state says 43.6 percent of Lewis County residents have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

