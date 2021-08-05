Lewis County lawmaker explains no vote on mask mandate

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - One of the the lawmakers who voted against mandating masks in Lewis County’s government buildings is speaking out.

District 4 Legislator Ian Gilbert says he voted no because there’s now a vaccine in play.

“In general, people were willing to accept it to get us to the point where we can have a vaccine available. Now that there is a vaccine, you know, everyone over the age of 12 is eligible for it, I think the moral calculus shifts. Suddenly, it really becomes more about what you are doing for yourself rather than what are you doing for the community,” said Gilbert.

The vote happened Tuesday night after the county was designated by the Centers for Disease Control as a substantial transmission zone due to a recent spike in COVID cases. The designation rose Thursday to high transmission.

The state says 43.6 percent of the county’s population has gotten at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

