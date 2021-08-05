Man “bumped” by train in Adams, flown to Syracuse hospital

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was stuck by a train during his walk home him in the Village of Adams.

The call came in around 8:15 Wednesday evening.

It happened on an overpass on Liberty Street in the village. Police tell 7 News the man was bumped by a train traveling less than 25 miles per hour. He fell onto a platform and then into Sandy Creek. The Adams Police department is conducting an investigation.

The man, who is in his 40s, was flown to a Syracuse hospital as a precaution, police say.

Police say they have been in touch with the man’s family.

We’ll update this story as we receive more information.

