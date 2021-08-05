Advertisement

Man “bumped” by train in Adams, flown to Syracuse hospital

Adams police are investigating after a man was hit by a train on the Liberty Street overpass...
Adams police are investigating after a man was hit by a train on the Liberty Street overpass Wednesday night(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was stuck by a train during his walk home him in the Village of Adams.

The call came in around 8:15 Wednesday evening.

It happened on an overpass on Liberty Street in the village. Police tell 7 News the man was bumped by a train traveling less than 25 miles per hour. He fell onto a platform and then into Sandy Creek. The Adams Police department is conducting an investigation.

The man, who is in his 40s, was flown to a Syracuse hospital as a precaution, police say.

Police say they have been in touch with the man’s family.

We’ll update this story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dasha Kelly of Las Vegas, surrounded by her daughters, expresses gratitude after she was...
‘It’s really overwhelming’: Mother of 3 facing eviction gets nearly $200,000 in donations after TV interview
Jefferson County fire officials and sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning fire...
Officials release name of man found dead in Rodman fire
An apartment complex first proposed in 2014 is back on the agenda for the town of Watertown...
Apartment complex, Popeyes & Planet Fitness get nods from town of Watertown
Tenants' belongings sit on the porch of 639 Emerson Street, which was condemned
Tenants displaced after Watertown condemns duplex
Officials said a tractor trailer hit the CSX train overpass on Watertown's West Main Street
Tractor trailer hits train overpass in Watertown

Latest News

City officials say a CSX bridge foreman inspected the overpass, removed a couple of pieces of...
Road under Watertown train overpass reopens after tractor trailer crash
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
For Governor Cuomo, it gets worse
Clarkson University
Clarkson requires workers to get COVID vaccination, 99 percent get the shot
Jefferson County fire officials and sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning fire...
Officials release name of man found dead in Rodman fire