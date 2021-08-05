Advertisement

Mom can’t believe son survived train incident

Eli Parish
Eli Parish(Rose Parish)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Rose Parish lives right by the overpass where her 39-year-old son, Eli, was struck by a train, and where he fell 25 feet into Sandy Creek Wednesday night.

“I heard the train whistle and I said to him, ‘That’s unusual,” because they don’t usually go off right there on the bridge. Then all of a sudden the train stopped, so I go, ‘Oh, no.’ And I look at the clock and said, ‘Oh, no!’ So, out the door I went. The engineer hollered at me to call 911. He was down in the crick with my son, helping him,” she said.

Eli was walking home after his shift at McDonalds in Adams. Rose says he always takes a shortcut, walking across the railroad bridge.

“It was just one of those things. He didn’t time it right, I guess,” she said.

Rose says Eli heard the train coming and tried to get out of the way, but lost his footing and was bumped off of the bridge by the train.

He fell 25 feet into the Sandy Creek, which was filled with about a foot of water.

“He said the only thing he remembers is just flying,” said Rose.

With the help of the train engineer and first responders, Eli was flown to Upstate University Hospital. His family says they believe he has broken ribs and a head injury.

But to put into perspective how close Eli was to getting run over by the train, Rose said, “His glasses he had on was on the front of the train. Sitting on the front bumper of the train. And they didn’t get broken, thank heavens.”

Loved ones say they just feel lucky he made it out alive.

Eli’s family says he will not be taking that shortcut home from work ever again.

His McDonald’s coworkers are already starting a fund to help him out.

