Advertisement

New QB debuts this weekend for Watertown R&B

By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s game week for the Watertown Red & Black with the season opener at home Saturday night.

The offense appears ready to showcase an entertaining attack this season.

A new quarterback will debut for the Red & Black Saturday night. Kalon Jeter of Cincinnati, Ohio has the duties of signal caller to open the season.

You can hear from Jeter in the video, along with receiver Chris Furr and offensive coordinator Jerry Levine.

The R&B face off against Plattsburgh at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dasha Kelly of Las Vegas, surrounded by her daughters, expresses gratitude after she was...
‘It’s really overwhelming’: Mother of 3 facing eviction gets nearly $200,000 in donations after TV interview
Jefferson County fire officials and sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning fire...
Officials release name of man found dead in Rodman fire
An apartment complex first proposed in 2014 is back on the agenda for the town of Watertown...
Apartment complex, Popeyes & Planet Fitness get nods from town of Watertown
Tenants' belongings sit on the porch of 639 Emerson Street, which was condemned
Tenants displaced after Watertown condemns duplex
Officials said a tractor trailer hit the CSX train overpass on Watertown's West Main Street
Tractor trailer hits train overpass in Watertown

Latest News

Game week for Watertown Red & Black
Driver spotlight: Josh Reome
Driver spotlight: Josh Reome
Driver spotlight: Josh Reome
Syracuse women's basketball coach Quentin Hillsman yells to his players in the first quarter of...
Syracuse women’s hoops coach resigns amid bullying probe