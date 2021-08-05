New QB debuts this weekend for Watertown R&B

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s game week for the Watertown Red & Black with the season opener at home Saturday night.

The offense appears ready to showcase an entertaining attack this season.

A new quarterback will debut for the Red & Black Saturday night. Kalon Jeter of Cincinnati, Ohio has the duties of signal caller to open the season.

You can hear from Jeter in the video, along with receiver Chris Furr and offensive coordinator Jerry Levine.

The R&B face off against Plattsburgh at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.