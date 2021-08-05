Sandra L. “Sandy” Lamb, 79, of Black River

Sandra L. “Sandy” Lamb, 79, of 128 E. Remington St., Black River, passed away peacefully August 2, 2021 at the family camp on Brantingham Lake surrounded by family, friends and beloved furbabies Morris and Mittens. (Funeral Home)

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Sandra L. “Sandy” Lamb, 79, of 128 E. Remington St., Black River, passed away peacefully August 2, 2021 at the family camp on Brantingham Lake surrounded by family, friends and beloved furbabies Morris and Mittens.

She was born on May 28, 1942 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Stephen and Ruth (Wenk) DeMedo. Sandy attended Black River High School until the centralization of the District graduating in 1960. She started college at SUNY Oneonta but due to illness she had to switch school to be closer to home. She was a member of the AXO Sorority, graduating from Canton ATC in 1963 with an Associate’s Degree in IBM Accounting.

Sandy first met Bill at a youth conference when she was a freshman in college. Stories of how Bill and his identical twin Burt, pulling her ponytail at that conference are still told today. Sandy and Bill met again at Canton ATC as a senior and a freshman when Sandy helped Bill with his studies. She married William E. “Bill” Lamb on October 2, 1965 at the Black River United Methodist Church. The couple resided first in Syracuse, while Sandy worked at Memorial Hospital inputting patient data. When Bill received his draft letter, he joined the US Navy and Sandy moved back to her childhood home in the’middle of Middleton Hill” as the couple would be blessed with a Daughter, Diane. When Diane started school, she began as a room mother in Diane’s classrooms. She also added being Maude Robert’s substitute at the Black River Free Library when the library was located next to the canal in the village. In 1979, she became the full-time librarian upon Maude’s retirement. During her tenure as the librarian she was instrumental in the transformation of that tiny house next to the canal to the Public Square location and finally a new library on outer Maple St; the Sally PloofHunter Memorial Library. Sandy retired in 2017 as the longest sitting Librarian for the Village of Black River and was named Director Emeritus.

To say that everyone knew Sandy was an understatement and was extremely active in her community. Even after retiring, if someone didn’t know something, it was ‘ask Sandy from the Library, she’ll know’. She was a leader for Girl Scouts, a room mother, member of the Black River Elementary PTA, member of the CCS Board of Education and president of the board for six years, member of the Black River Fire Department Auxiliary, Kamargo Association, Black River Cemetery Board, Black River UMW and held various offices in all.

Sandy loved to read and would have a book in reading mode always with her. Crafting, making jewelry, gardening and spending time with family and friends at their camp at Brantingham Lake completed her. She always had a puzzle on hand to pass the time at camp. She enjoyed collecting historical memorabilia of Black River and was always on the ‘look out’ for Rundell Dairy milk bottles and postcards of Black River and Brantingham Lake. Sandra, or Sandy as everyone knew her, was always known to extend a helping hand to anyone in the community from dropping off books to shut-ins, making extra for meals and sending Bill to deliver, even taking Thanksgiving dinners to the guards at the check points for Fort Drum. She may have given birth to only 1 daughter, but she had so many more that she loved as her kids.

Among her survivors are her husband, William E. “Bill” Lamb, Black River, her daughter and companion, Diane E. Miller and John Fiorentino, Raleigh, NC and a grandson, Zachary J. Miller and his companion, Breanna Smith, Pensacola, Fl.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, August 8th at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St. Black River.

A calling hour will be held Monday, August 9th Noon to 1 pm. The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at the Black River Cemetery. A “Celebration of Life” will be hosted at the Sally PloofHunter Memorial Library immediately following the burial.

Donations may be made to the Sally Ploof Hunter Memorial Library 101 Public Works Dr., Black River, NY 13612, Black River Ambulance Squad 121 LeRaySt., PO Box 314 Black River, NY 13612.

Online condolences may be made at Brucefh.com

