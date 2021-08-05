Advertisement

State: school districts make the call on mask wearing, other COVID plans

Empty classroom
Empty classroom(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - With classes set to begin in a month, north country school districts have been waiting on guidance from the state when it comes to COVID precautions.

On Thursday, New York’s health commissioner told school districts to make their own plans.

Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker issued the following statement:

“With the end of the state disaster emergency on June 25, 2021, school districts are reestablished as the controlling entity for schools. Schools and school districts should develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible, and I recommend following guidance from the CDC and local health departments.”

This means mask wearing and other precautions will ultimately be up to school districts and not the state.

One local school leader was caught off guard.

“We’ve been asking for this for months. So, if we would have known this back in March, we would have started to get answers back in March. But, we’re gonna be okay. We may not be able to keep everybody happy, but we will keep everybody safe. And if we can keep everyone happy in the process, all the better, but we are certainly going to keep everyone safe,” said Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dasha Kelly of Las Vegas, surrounded by her daughters, expresses gratitude after she was...
‘It’s really overwhelming’: Mother of 3 facing eviction gets nearly $200,000 in donations after TV interview
Jefferson County fire officials and sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning fire...
Officials release name of man found dead in Rodman fire
Adams police are investigating after a man was hit by a train on the Liberty Street overpass...
Man “bumped” by train in Adams, flown to Syracuse hospital
Tenants' belongings sit on the porch of 639 Emerson Street, which was condemned
Tenants displaced after Watertown condemns duplex
An apartment complex first proposed in 2014 is back on the agenda for the town of Watertown...
Apartment complex, Popeyes & Planet Fitness get nods from town of Watertown

Latest News

Former call center building in Watertown
Cleaning up PCBs at future YMCA site will cost $2M
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shown here at a May 10 news conference.
Cuomo latest; Impeachment probe almost done, Oswego D.A. investigates
COVID-19 Tests
Free COVID testing returning to Lewis County
WWNY
The Butler Did It Players to perform Shakespeare (Abridged)