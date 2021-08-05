Students do biology experiments as part of special program

TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Indian River High School is giving summer school a whole new meaning.

Six students are getting credit for doing biology experiments. They spent part of the day Thursday in the water at Grass Point State Park near Clayton doing plant and fish surveys.

Masters and PhD students from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry helped guide the students and collect data.

“This is a really unique experience to work with college level professors at just a ninth grade level kid. This is just something that’s not usually done. It’s the first time we’ve had a partnership like this,” said Andrea Inserra, biology teacher, Indian River High School.

Inserra says the program is free for students and was made possible through the New York Sea Grant.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.