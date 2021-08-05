Advertisement

Students featured in “real story” of Little Red Riding Hood

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - A local production of the “real story” of Little Red Riding Hood is being put on through the Lyme Summer Theater Institute, a free week-long program for local kids.

This year’s show features students from 6 different Jefferson County school districts, as well as some who are homeschooled.

This year’s production is done in two acts, one showing the story we all were told growing up and then the second from the wolf’s point of view.

“The wolf’s point of view is essentially that the entire story has been told in reverse that the wolf is the kind, helpful, polite lead character of the story and little red is actually the villain and it is fun for the kids to play because they get to play both sides of that,” said Tanya Roy stage director.

The final production will be put on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Lyme School auditorium. It is $5 to get in and all proceeds go back to funding future summer programs. All those in attendance must wear a mask.

