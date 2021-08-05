Sunny, hot & humid

Advertisement

By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 5, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to feel like August well into next week, so make sure you stay hydrated.

Thursday will be sunny and humid with highs in the low 80s.

It stays clear overnight. Lows will be around 60.

The humidity builds day by day, so we’ll have a string of triple-H days – hazy, hot, and humid.

It’s sunny again for Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

It will be around 80 on Saturday and close to it on Sunday. It will be partly sunny each day with a small chance of rain because of the humidity.

Monday will be mostly sunny and in the mid-80s.

It will be partly sunny and in the low 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s about a 50 percent chance of humidity-induced rain each day.

