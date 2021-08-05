Advertisement

World Chase Tag USA and ESPN announce multi-year agreement

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, NY (Gray News) – Brace yourself. You’re about to see tag taken to a whole new level.

World Chase Tag USA (WCT) and ESPN have announced a multi-year agreement to air WCT programming across ESPN television and digital platforms.

“Teaming with ESPN is an incredible opportunity to increase our stage for the best parkour athletes in the world. WCT has seen unparalleled growth since its inception, and we are proud that ESPN shares our enthusiasm for the future,” said Christian Devaux, CEO and Co-Creator of WCT.

Tupelo Honey has been designated the production vendor for WCT and ESPN. Tupelo and parent company Gray Television are partners and investors in WCT.

In addition, Gray Sports & Entertainment will be handling brand advertising and sponsorship sales, led by veteran sales executive Bill Lancaster.

“ESPN is a perfect platform for World Chase Tag® and its growth in the U.S.,” said Cary Glotzer, CEO of Tupelo Honey. “WCT features the world’s premier parkour and Ninja Warrior athletes competing at the highest level, and ESPN offers the perfect platform.”

You don’t want to miss the two-hour primetime special on August 6, 2021, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Former NFL running back and Dancing with The Stars season 24 champion Rashad Jennings will co-host the special from Goodyear Hall in Akron, Ohio.

The competition will showcase 20 teams from across the country in five rounds of knockout matches to see who will take home the Second Annual World Chase Tag USA Championship trophy.

The event coincides with NFL Hall of Fame weekend that also features the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick off the relationship between WCT and ESPN than to produce the first event as part of the Hall of Fame weekend festivities,” Glotzer said.

WCT is the world’s first and only global competitive tag organization and has garnered a global following with more than 400 million organic online views.

The sport combines the dynamic athleticism of parkour with the age-old game of tag. It is the ultimate test of 1-on-1 pursuit, fought out on an unforgiving arena of steel and wood, between athletes displaying extraordinary speed & agility as they juke, leap and lunge to make a point-saving tag.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dasha Kelly of Las Vegas, surrounded by her daughters, expresses gratitude after she was...
‘It’s really overwhelming’: Mother of 3 facing eviction gets nearly $200,000 in donations after TV interview
Jefferson County fire officials and sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning fire...
Officials release name of man found dead in Rodman fire
Tenants' belongings sit on the porch of 639 Emerson Street, which was condemned
Tenants displaced after Watertown condemns duplex
An apartment complex first proposed in 2014 is back on the agenda for the town of Watertown...
Apartment complex, Popeyes & Planet Fitness get nods from town of Watertown
Officials said a tractor trailer hit the CSX train overpass on Watertown's West Main Street
Tractor trailer hits train overpass in Watertown

Latest News

Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people are being treated after a...
Texas water park chemical leak blamed on filtration system
Pro wrestler "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton has died at the age of 62.
Pro wrestler ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton dies at 62
A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the...
Authorities warn of venomous snake loose in North Texas town
Numbers released Friday night show the State had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
COVID-19: In Florida hospitals, ‘there are only so many beds’
Dollar General recalled about 155,000 True Living Sling Loungers on Wednesday amid consumer...
Dollar General lounge chairs recalled due to amputation risk