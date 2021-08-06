Advertisement

10th Mountain Division commander promoted to major general

Brigadier General Milford Beagle, Jr. is now Major General Beagle. During a ceremony Friday at...
Brigadier General Milford Beagle, Jr. is now Major General Beagle. During a ceremony Friday at Fort Drum, a second star was added to his epaulets by his son and wife.(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Brigadier General Milford Beagle, Jr. is now Major General Beagle.

During a ceremony Friday at Fort Drum, a second star was added to his epaulets by his son and wife.

Major General Beagle was recently named the new commander of the 10th Mountain Division.

“The rank is something where get to, but the stories behind and the people who helped you to get to that point, that is what the ceremony really is about today,” he said.

Beagle said his emotions range from happy to ecstatic - noting he received his first star as general when he was previously stationed at Fort Drum.

The ceremony was conducted virtually by the immediate past commander of the 10th, General Walter Piatt, who is now the Director of the Army Staff.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams police are investigating after a man was hit by a train on the Liberty Street overpass...
Man “bumped” by train in Adams, flown to Syracuse hospital
Dasha Kelly of Las Vegas, surrounded by her daughters, expresses gratitude after she was...
‘It’s really overwhelming’: Mother of 3 facing eviction gets nearly $200,000 in donations after TV interview
Eli Parish
Mom can’t believe son survived train incident
Jefferson County Public Health
COVID-19 transmission in Jefferson County could soon be listed as ‘substantial’
American, Canadian and Pride flags fly in Clayton in June
Clayton’s new flag rules raise eyebrows after gay pride celebration

Latest News

This week’s Blast From the Past takes us back to 2013 for a rocket camp in West Carthage.
Blast From the Past: 2013 rocket camp
The new McDonald's in Canton is open for business
Finding workers is tall order at Canton’s new McDonald’s
St. Lawrence Health System - Gouverneur Hospital
St. Lawrence Health tells staff to get vaccinated or undergo frequent COVID testing
Ogdensburg City Hall's long-broken clock and its historic bell are being repaired.
Broken clock, bell being repaired at Ogdensburg’s city hall