10th Mountain Division commander promoted to major general

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Brigadier General Milford Beagle, Jr. is now Major General Beagle.

During a ceremony Friday at Fort Drum, a second star was added to his epaulets by his son and wife.

Major General Beagle was recently named the new commander of the 10th Mountain Division.

“The rank is something where get to, but the stories behind and the people who helped you to get to that point, that is what the ceremony really is about today,” he said.

Beagle said his emotions range from happy to ecstatic - noting he received his first star as general when he was previously stationed at Fort Drum.

The ceremony was conducted virtually by the immediate past commander of the 10th, General Walter Piatt, who is now the Director of the Army Staff.

