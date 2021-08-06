Advertisement

2 accused of possessing grenade launcher indicted on weapons charges

Curtis Redmond & Shelby LaJoy
Curtis Redmond & Shelby LaJoy(Ogdensburg Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two people arrested in Ogdensburg in July for possessing a cache of weapons have been indicted by a St. Lawrence County grand jury.

Thirty-two-year-old Curtis Redmond and 23-year-old Shelby LaJoy were each indicted on two felony and two misdemeanor weapons possession counts.

They are accused of possessing a semi-automatic shotgun capable of carrying a detachable magazine and a handgun. They also are accused of possessing explosive bullets.

Ogdensburg police arrested the two on weapons charges on July 15. Police had found the weapons in a vehicle driven by Redmond, who fled on foot and was apprehended after a search.

Police accused the two of possessing a loaded semi-automatic 12-gauge shotgun with an attached grenade launcher, concussion explosive munitions, and a loaded .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Ogdensburg police seized loaded semi-automatic guns, a grenade launcher and concussion explosive munitions.(WWNY)

