80 years after dying at Pearl Harbor, Navy veteran coming home to Dexter

Lyal Savage
Lyal Savage(WWNY)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, a Navy veteran from Dexter is about to come home, 80 years later.

In 1941, 19-year-old Lyal Savage left his home in Dexter to set sail with the navy on the USS Oklahoma. But, his service was cut short.

“When Pearl Harbor happened, the USS Oklahoma was hit by many torpedoes and it literally flipped over, and all those sailors drowned,” said James Eves, Dexter mayor.

For decades, Savage’s family didn’t know what happened to him. In the family’s cemetery plot, they said he was lost on the Oklahoma. For a long time, he was.

Then, few years ago, a DNA match was made.

“It’s amazing, something you never really expect until it happens. We never thought he’d be found, really,” said Alan Savage, Lyal Savage’s nephew.

Lyal’s remains can officially come home.

“This is the first time anybody from Pearl Harbor has ever been brought home here. It’s really quite an honor to be able to recieve him,” said Eves.

The village never forgot Savage. The Dexter American Legion bears his name and his medals.

Now that he’s found, veterans say it’s a win for the entire military community.

“Throughout history, we have many missing in action, and when you find one, it’s pretty gratifying that we still look for them. We look, we look, we look, we hope,” said Eves.

And when found, they honor. The village plans a big homecoming for Lyal Savage August 21, starting in Syracuse. His remains will be escorted to the Dexter cemetery by an honor guard, legion riders, and first responders.

“He will be put to rest with his parents,” said Eves.

A hometown hero finally coming home.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

