Alberta E. Kish (Betty), 90, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Alberta E. Kish (Betty), 90, passed away peacefully in her home on August 4, 2021, under the care of her family and hospice. A private service will take place prior to the burial in Calvary Cemetery in Massena on Saturday, August 7th.

Betty was born January 7, 1931, in Ashley, PA to John C. Katkavich and Veronica V. Jankauskaite. She was the middle child having two older and two younger brothers. The family moved to Nicholson, PA where Betty attended school in a one – room schoolhouse. In her senior year of high school, she was unanimously voted homecoming queen.

In the late 1940′s Betty and her siblings moved to the North Country to look for work. On June 18, 1949, she married Andrew S. Kish of Massena and they made their home in Winthrop. Betty was a homemaker and volunteered as librarian for the Town of Stockholm during the late 80′s and early 90′s.

Betty’s lifelong interests in botany and minerology led her to becoming a “rockhound” and avid gardener. People loved to stop by and chat about plants and share flowers. Her favorite flowers were lilies and roses which she treated with respect and love. She also was very proud of her vegetable garden. She planted it faithfully every year and would share her “garden of fresh veggies.”

Betty designed their retirement home on a single sheet of graph paper and she and Andy built it over several years.

One of Betty’s lifelong dreams was to have a pet Saluki, the oldest dog breed in the world. She was able to rescue a beautiful white male Saluki from a breeding mill and she named him “Shouni” which is Lithuanian for “the dog.” She and Andy enjoyed his companionship for eleven years. She enjoyed making pet beds and blankets for the shelter animals as she loved all animals.

Betty’s husband, Andy predeceased her on August 31, 2013. She is survived by their three children; Viki Parker (William), Vida Ehrman (Chris) and Matthew Kish (Heather); two grandchildren, Anthony and Catsy, four step-grandsons, Daniel, Austin, Cole & Chase Sweeney and two great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are with Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena, NY

Memorial donations can be made to St. Lawrence County Hospice or the Potsdam Animal Shelter.

