Advertisement

Appeals court upholds murder conviction of ex-Dallas officer

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes...
FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger becomes emotional as she testifies in her murder trial in Dallas. A Texas appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of Guyger, who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home. A panel of three state judges on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean.(Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of a former Dallas police officer who was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting her neighbor in his home.

A panel of three state judges on Thursday ruled that a Dallas County jury had sufficient evidence to convict Amber Guyger of murder in the 2018 shooting of Botham Jean.

The decision means Guyger will continue to serve her 10-year prison sentence.

It largely dashes the 32-year-old’s hopes of having her 2019 conviction overturned.

Under her current sentence, Guyger will become eligible for parole in 2024.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dasha Kelly of Las Vegas, surrounded by her daughters, expresses gratitude after she was...
‘It’s really overwhelming’: Mother of 3 facing eviction gets nearly $200,000 in donations after TV interview
Jefferson County fire officials and sheriff's deputies are investigating an early morning fire...
Officials release name of man found dead in Rodman fire
Adams police are investigating after a man was hit by a train on the Liberty Street overpass...
Man “bumped” by train in Adams, flown to Syracuse hospital
Tenants' belongings sit on the porch of 639 Emerson Street, which was condemned
Tenants displaced after Watertown condemns duplex
An apartment complex first proposed in 2014 is back on the agenda for the town of Watertown...
Apartment complex, Popeyes & Planet Fitness get nods from town of Watertown

Latest News

WWNY Students do biology experiments as part of special program
WWNY Jefferson County competes for egg hatchery business
WWNY Clayton’s new flag rules raise eyebrows after gay pride celebration
WWNY Cuomo latest; Impeachment probe almost done, Oswego D.A. investigates
WWNY Mom can’t believe son survived train incident