Broken clock, bell being repaired at Ogdensburg’s city hall

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - They’re ringing out the hours again in Ogdensburg.

City hall’s long-broken clock and its historic bell are being repaired.

It’s a labor of love for the company doing it.

“My favorite part of the job is when it’s done and people come to the tower, they watch it run – the handshakes you get and the smiles,” said Jim White, White’s Clock & Carillon owner. “It’s very rare to see one of these, with the pendulum moving and actually running the clock.”

It’s expected to take a while before the clock is perfectly synched and the time rings out perfectly true.

