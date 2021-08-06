Canadian border workers begin work-to-rule actions

OTTAWA, Ont. (WWNY) - With three days to go before Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 are allowed to cross the border, unions representing Canadian border workers say some job action has begun.

One of the unions, the Public Service Alliance of Canada, said in a tweet Friday morning that bargaining with the Canadian government continued through the night and work-to-rule actions have begun.

Our FB bargaining team has been at the table all night, and we're giving them a bit more time to negotiate.



In the meantime, work-to-rule actions have started across the country. We'll provide an update as soon as possible. #cdnpoli — PSAC-AFPC (@psac_afpc) August 6, 2021

Members of that union and the Customs and Immigration Union approved going on strike in a vote a couple weeks ago.

It’s not clear Friday morning what work-to-rule actions are being used, but, in general, it means the 8,500 border workers will only do work strictly according to their contracts.

Canada decided last month to open its borders to fully vaccinated Americans on August 9, which is Monday.

The unions have warned that unless a deal is reached, people and goods crossing the border could face long delays. “Commercial traffic should expect long lineups and delays at the border as our members start work-to-rule strike action across Canada,” the PSAC said in another tweet.

In the meantime, there’s no word from the Biden Administration when they will allow Canadians to enter the U.S.

The U.S. extended its ban on nonessential cross-border traffic until August 21.

