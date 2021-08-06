Advertisement

Canadian border workers begin work-to-rule actions

Thousand Islands Border Crossing
Thousand Islands Border Crossing(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Ont. (WWNY) - With three days to go before Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 are allowed to cross the border, unions representing Canadian border workers say some job action has begun.

One of the unions, the Public Service Alliance of Canada, said in a tweet Friday morning that bargaining with the Canadian government continued through the night and work-to-rule actions have begun.

Members of that union and the Customs and Immigration Union approved going on strike in a vote a couple weeks ago.

It’s not clear Friday morning what work-to-rule actions are being used, but, in general, it means the 8,500 border workers will only do work strictly according to their contracts.

Canada decided last month to open its borders to fully vaccinated Americans on August 9, which is Monday.

The unions have warned that unless a deal is reached, people and goods crossing the border could face long delays. “Commercial traffic should expect long lineups and delays at the border as our members start work-to-rule strike action across Canada,” the PSAC said in another tweet.

In the meantime, there’s no word from the Biden Administration when they will allow Canadians to enter the U.S.

The U.S. extended its ban on nonessential cross-border traffic until August 21.

