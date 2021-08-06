Clifton “Kip” Couse, 60, of Greenwich
GREENWICH, New York (WWNY) - Clifton “Kip” Couse, 60, Greenwich, NY, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021.
Kip was born in Syracuse, May 4th, 1961 a son to Clifton and Anne Condon Couse.
A complete obituary will follow.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
