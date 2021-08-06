Democratic county chairs to Cuomo: resign now

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - County Democratic chairs across New York called on Governor Cuomo to resign Friday.

In all, 42 of the Democrats’ 62 county chairs said Cuomo should “immediately step down.”

It was yet another sign that Cuomo’s support has collapsed. Earlier this week, a close Cuomo ally, Democratic state chairman Jay Jacobs, said it was “inevitable” Cuomo would leave office and called on him to quit.

Among the 42 county chairs signing Friday’s statement, Jefferson County Democratic chair Corey Decellis. St. Lawrence and Lewis counties were not listed as having signed, but Lewis County Democratic chair Linda Sandri told 7 News Friday she believes Cuomo should step down. Sandri said she had not had the chance to consult with her county’s Democratic committee, and so had not responded to the survey of county chairs.

The statement came on the same day that the first criminal complaint was filed against Cuomo, after a report from the Attorney General earlier this week found that he sexually harassed 11 women.

In their statement, the county chairs said they thanked Cuomo for “his years of service to the great state of New York, which we all know he holds dear, but demand that he immediately resign.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.