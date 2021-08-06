Advertisement

Finding workers is tall order at Canton’s new McDonald’s

The new McDonald's in Canton is open for business
By Keith Benman
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - There were plenty of challenges getting Canton’s new McDonald’s up and running in just four months. But, they did it.

“It was a challenge when we came here to get a crew large enough for our needs,” said Paul Ross, McDonald’s owner/operator.

They’re almost there, but not quite. It’s not just McDonald’s. Across America, businesses are struggling to get the help they need.

COVID-19 closures and restrictions made restaurant jobs disappear, but employment demand in some online businesses soared.

“Now we’re seeing a spike in demand in traditional face-to-face service industries. So, all of sudden everyone is competing for the same workers,” said Gregory Gardner, SUNY Potsdam professor of business:

Employers have come up with new hiring strategies. Ross’ McDonald’s franchises now reach out on social media. Referral bonuses are also in play.

“When we hired a person, we told them if they brought a person to us for an interview – and we hired them – we’d give them a reward,” said Ross.

The Canton McDonald’s is now close to hitting its target of about 85 employees. Ross thinks there’s also another reason for their success.

“One of the great things is that McDonald’s … we have taken the COVID scare seriously … to make sure that the people who are coming into work for us are safe,” he said.

The demand for labor is good news for workers.

People are looking for – and finding – jobs. The government reported a big drop in the unemployment rate Friday. Almost 1 million new jobs were created in July.

It’s also driving up wages in some industries and has some employers offering expanded benefits.

