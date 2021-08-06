Firefighters battle blaze at vacant Watertown home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vacant Watertown home has been condemned following a fire Thursday night.

Watertown firefighters responded to 718 Arsenal Street around 11 p.m. and found heavy smoke pouring from the one-story building.

Officials say a search for anyone inside the home was hampered by zero visibility. Boarded-up windows and doors made it difficult to clear the smoke. No one was found.

Crews managed to confine the fire to the rear of the building, which sustained most of the fire damage. There was smoke and heat damage throughout.

No one was injured. The city’s codes enforcement department condemned the building, which is owned by Alan Russo of Punta Gorda, Florida.

The cause is under investigation.

