Advertisement

Hazy, hot & humid

By Beth Hall
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another day of blue skies and sunshine.

Friday starts out cool and refreshing, but will be hazy, hot, and humid by afternoon.

That’s because of a dew point that starts in the 50s and will likely climb close to 70.

And with temperatures in the low to mid-80s, it’s going to feel very warm and oppressive.

A few clouds roll in overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

It will be partly sunny and in the mid-80s on Saturday. Sunday will by partly sunny and around 80. Because of the humidity, there’s a small chance of afternoon showers each day.

Monday will be mostly sunny and around 85.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain each day for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It will be in the upper 80s on Tuesday and in the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday,

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams police are investigating after a man was hit by a train on the Liberty Street overpass...
Man “bumped” by train in Adams, flown to Syracuse hospital
Dasha Kelly of Las Vegas, surrounded by her daughters, expresses gratitude after she was...
‘It’s really overwhelming’: Mother of 3 facing eviction gets nearly $200,000 in donations after TV interview
Jefferson County Public Health
COVID-19 transmission in Jefferson County could soon be listed as ‘substantial’
Eli Parish
Mom can’t believe son survived train incident
The CDC's COVID Data Tracker shows "high transmission" counties in red.
Lewis County becomes ‘high transmission’ area for COVID

Latest News

7-day forecast
Friday AM Weather
7
Warm on Friday
7
wwny 6pm weather
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Sunny, hot & humid