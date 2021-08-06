Hazy, hot & humid

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another day of blue skies and sunshine.

Friday starts out cool and refreshing, but will be hazy, hot, and humid by afternoon.

That’s because of a dew point that starts in the 50s and will likely climb close to 70.

And with temperatures in the low to mid-80s, it’s going to feel very warm and oppressive.

A few clouds roll in overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

It will be partly sunny and in the mid-80s on Saturday. Sunday will by partly sunny and around 80. Because of the humidity, there’s a small chance of afternoon showers each day.

Monday will be mostly sunny and around 85.

It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain each day for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It will be in the upper 80s on Tuesday and in the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday,

