Lt. Gen. Piatt featured in Advocate Drum interview series

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former Fort Drum commander will be interviewed as part of Advocate Drum’s Interviews & Insights series.

Advocate Drum’s Nancy Datoush said Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt will be interviewed from his office in the Pentagon by Army veteran Randy Fipp.

You can watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning

Piatt is a former commander of Fort Drum and is now the Army’s director of staff.

The interview is at noon on Monday, August 9. You can watch it on Advocate Drum’s Facebook page or at advocatedrum.org.

You can watch it later on the website.

