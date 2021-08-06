Advertisement

Man accused of money, wedding ring thefts in separate incidents

Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - A Croghan man is in jail after he allegedly stole a wedding ring and money from two bank accounts.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say 37-year-old Justin Pate allegedly used the personal information of two victims to steal a total of about $6,500 from their bank accounts.

He was charged with third-degree grand larceny, first-degree identity theft, first-degree scheming to defraud, petit larceny, and third-degree unlawful possession of personal identification information.

In a separate incident, deputies charged Pate with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny after he allegedly stole a $3,000 wedding ring.

He was arraigned in Lewis County Court and jailed on $1,000 bail. Deputies say he was already in jail because of an alleged parole violation.

