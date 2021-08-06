Man allegedly led police on 80 and 90 mph chase in Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Gouverneur police say an Edwards man hit speeds of 80 and 90 miles per hour during a chase in and around the village.

Officials arrested 19 year old Brandon Eggleston was arrested Wednesday night for unlawful fleeing police in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, speeding.

Police said they responded to a disorderly conduct complaint in the McDonald’s parking lot at 1 a.m. on July 31.

According to officials, Eggleston fled the scene and failed to stop as police tried to pull him over on Grove Street.

Police said they clocked Eggleston driving 80 miles per hour on Grove Street, where the speed limit is 30 miles per hour.

Then he allegedly hit 90 miles per hour on Van Buren Road outside the village limits. The road’s speed limit is 45 miles per hour.

Eggleston was issued traffic tickets and ordered to appear in Gouverneur Town Court at a later date.

