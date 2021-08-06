Memorial Service: Grace Jennette Walker Hargrave, of Madrid

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Memorial Service for Grace Jennette Walker Hargrave will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Scotch Presbyterian Church in Chipman/Madrid. NY. Grace passed away on June 25, 2020.

If you would like to honor Grace’s life and legacy, she requested donations be made to the Scotch Presbyterian Church in Chipman 35 County Route 33 Madrid, NY 13660.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

