NY lawmakers pitch extending eviction moratorium to October

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Two New York lawmakers are introducing a bill to extend the state’s eviction moratorium until October 31 in light of the state’s failure to send out enough COVID-19 rental aid for an estimated 200,000 households in need.

The state’s eviction moratorium is set to expire August 31.

Sen. Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, both Democrats, are urging the Legislature to return to Albany to extend the moratorium.

New York was the last state to release any of its $2.4 billion in new rental relief funds this year, according to U.S. Treasury data provided to The Associated Press.

New York processed $2.7 million in aid as of July 29, but lawmakers say that’s far too little.

