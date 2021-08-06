Advertisement

NY lawmakers pitch extending eviction moratorium to October

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a $2.7 billion rental assistance program and an $800 million small business recovery program.(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Two New York lawmakers are introducing a bill to extend the state’s eviction moratorium until October 31 in light of the state’s failure to send out enough COVID-19 rental aid for an estimated 200,000 households in need.

The state’s eviction moratorium is set to expire August 31.

Sen. Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, both Democrats, are urging the Legislature to return to Albany to extend the moratorium.

New York was the last state to release any of its $2.4 billion in new rental relief funds this year, according to U.S. Treasury data provided to The Associated Press.

New York processed $2.7 million in aid as of July 29, but lawmakers say that’s far too little.

