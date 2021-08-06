Petition circulated so Watertown voters get to decide on Watertown pot shops

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When it comes to pot shops in Watertown, some say: power to the people. Organizers of a petition are looking to bring the decision to a public vote after city council voted no.

For co-organizer Corey Pentoney, the petition isn’t just about marijuana dispensaries coming to Watertown.

“I’m passionate about it because, number one, I believe in the freedom of people being able to make their own choices about these kinds of things,” said Pentoney.

Last month, city council opted-out of allowing marijuana dispensaries in city limits, despite a large number of people supporting it at a public hearing that same night.

It left residents with one choice: create a formal petition. But how many signatures do they need?

“Ten percent of the number of people who voted in the last gubernatorial election, which was 593,” said Watertown City Manager Ken Mix.

So far, nearly 200 people have signed it. To get more signatures, businesses like Flashback Brewing Company are helping.

“it just sits at the bar if anybody wants to stop by and sign it. Any time that we’re open you can just stop by and say, ‘Hey, we’re here to sign the petition,’” said owner Mitchell LaBarge.

To sign it, you must have been a registered voter in the city for the 2018 gubernatorial election.

There’s a deadline. Organizers must turn in the petition within 45 days after city council decided to opt-out.

“City council adopted the local law on July 19, so that puts it about - September 2 is the deadline,” said Mix.

If 593 signatures are obtained, the petition will be turned in at the city clerk’s office, which will need to verify the signatures.

Then city residents will vote on whether or not marijuana dispensaries can open with Watertown limits. That vote could happen in November 2022.

