Randy Houser to headline Mountainfest concert

Country music artist Randy Houser will headline the concert at this year’s Mountainfest on Fort...
Country music artist Randy Houser will headline the concert at this year's Mountainfest on Fort Drum.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Country music artist Randy Houser will headline the concert at this year’s Mountainfest on Fort Drum.

The annual celebration starts at noon on September 1. The Salute to the Troops Tribute Concert is at 6 p.m. with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Houser recorded three number-one hits with his album, “How Country Feels,” and earned critical acclaim for Country Music Association Song of the Year-nominated “Like A Cowboy.”

Blanco Brown, a national rap, hip-hop, and country artist, will open for Houser.

Other Mountainfest highlights include midway games and activities, food trucks, the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Car Show, and the Salute to the Nation ceremony at 4 p.m.

The event is free and the public is invited.

