Raymond C. Richards, 66, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Raymond C. Richards, 66, of Bagdad Road, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 4, 2021 at University of Vermont Health Network at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital from complications of heart failure.

Raymond was born on August 20, 1954 in Potsdam the son of the late Irving E. and Doris J. (Bray) Richards. He was a graduate of Potsdam High School and continued his education at Potsdam State University, where he achieved his bachelor’s degree.

Raymond worked for Pahler’s Packing and Kinney Drugs for many years. Additionally, he was a self-employed furnace repairman, dedicating many hours to helping those in his community with repairs. His love for model trains, model car collections, RC cars, and other collections, prompted him to purchase the Norwood Hobby Shop, continuing to operate it until his health started to fail. As a young man, Raymond was active with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 57 where he earned his Eagle Scout and was later a Scoutmaster. Raymond had a great love for the arts – painting, photography, and collections were some of his favorite pastimes.

Raymond is survived by his siblings, Irving Richards of Potsdam, Judy Richards-Anderson and her husband, Rodney of California; Cathy Richards and her companion, David Begay of Colorado; Debra M. Weller and her husband, Timothy; and Steve Richards and his wife, Jody of Potsdam; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call Monday 3-6:00 PM at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM with his brother-in-law, Pastor Timothy Weller, officiating. The family asks that those in attendance to wear face coverings at all times during the services.

Burial will be held privately in Brookside Cemetery, Waddington.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Potsdam Rescue Squad.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

