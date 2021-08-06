Sheriff: Aide who accused Cuomo files criminal complaint
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her breast at the governor’s state residence has filed a criminal complaint against him.
The complaint was filed Thursday with the sheriff’s office.
It is the first known instance where a woman has made an official report with a law enforcement agency over alleged misconduct by Cuomo.
Sheriff Craig Apple says it is possible the Democratic governor could be arrested if investigators determine he committed a crime.
Cuomo’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to request for comment. The governor has denied touching anyone inappropriately.
