Sheriff: Aide who accused Cuomo files criminal complaint

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her breast at the governor’s state residence has filed a criminal complaint against him.

The complaint was filed Thursday with the sheriff’s office.

It is the first known instance where a woman has made an official report with a law enforcement agency over alleged misconduct by Cuomo.

Sheriff Craig Apple says it is possible the Democratic governor could be arrested if investigators determine he committed a crime.

Cuomo’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to request for comment. The governor has denied touching anyone inappropriately.

