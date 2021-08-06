Advertisement

Sheriff: Aide who accused Cuomo files criminal complaint

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shown here at a May 10 news conference.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shown here at a May 10 news conference.(Mary Altaffer | AP / Mary Altaffer)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her breast at the governor’s state residence has filed a criminal complaint against him.

The complaint was filed Thursday with the sheriff’s office.

It is the first known instance where a woman has made an official report with a law enforcement agency over alleged misconduct by Cuomo.

Sheriff Craig Apple says it is possible the Democratic governor could be arrested if investigators determine he committed a crime.

Cuomo’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to request for comment. The governor has denied touching anyone inappropriately.

