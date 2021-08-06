Advertisement

St. Lawrence Health tells staff to get vaccinated or undergo frequent COVID testing

St. Lawrence Health System - Gouverneur Hospital
St. Lawrence Health System - Gouverneur Hospital
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Health announced Friday that its staff will need to be vaccinated by Wednesday, September 8, or undergo frequent regular COVID testing.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and have proven to protect people from serious illness and death, even in instances where vaccinated individuals contract COVID-19. This is good public health policy and will further protect our community from additional spread of COVID-19,” said Kylie Broughal, infectious disease physician assistant.

Employees will be required to document their COVID vaccine status - vaccinated, choosing not to be vaccinated, approved medical exemption, or approved religious exemption.

Soon after September 8, unvaccinated employees will be required to undergo frequent regular COVID testing, wear masks indoors, and practice social distancing at work.

Employees who decline to report their status or to undergo testing will face disciplinary consequences.

Employees vaccinated after September 8 can be released from the testing, masking, and distancing requirements once their fully vaccinated status is documented with SLH.

“We must remain vigilant against the virus, particularly in health care settings, as we continue to see increasing new daily positive cases here in St. Lawrence County and across the state,” said Jeremy Slaga, senior vice president of administration.

The staff vaccination program will be implemented across all St. Lawrence Health affiliates, including Canton-Potsdam Hospital, Gouverneur Hospital, Massena Hospital, and their affiliated clinic and office locations.

