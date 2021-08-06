Sue Meissner, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - On Tuesday evening, August 3, 2021 the family of Sue Meissner, experienced an extreme sadness and loss with the passing of our dear sweet Sue.

Sue came into this world in Wellsville, NY nestled in among gentle hills and the beautiful Genesee River, Born was a beautiful little girl with dark brown curly hair. Her parents were Donald and Betty Meissner. Sue’s brother Donnie and sister’s Brenda and Mary shared many childhood experiences with Sue that was often reflected on throughout the years. She also held dear her relationship with her grandparents, Aunts, Uncles and cousins. It was Sue’s early formative years that Sue met her childhood friend Karen who remained a cherished and best friend throughout her life. Many attributes and accomplishments were owned by Sue. She excelled in drafting, cooking, building and repairs. After completion of drafting courses, Sue designed a house she had dreamed to have built that would have incorporated handicap features for her parents and herself. Throughout Sue’s life, she was a daughter, sister, aunt, friend and wife. Her marriage was not long, but lasted around four years with a location in Florida, where she enjoyed the beautiful beaches. She enriched and was enriched by her nephews and niece, not having children of her own, she hand many reflective memories of Kenny, Joe, Betsy, Billy, Donnie, and Scott.

People that had relationships with Sue always learned lessons along the way. She was a great teacher of life that invariably had an impact on all. She had a unique way of bringing out challenges in relationships that helped people grow.

Animals were of utmost importance to Sue. She owned several Airdale’s and dearly loved all the family dog members.

Sue was a Christian believing in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. Sue’s burial will be in the town of her birth, Wellsville, NY. We will miss and love our Sue so very much. We all send Sue off with the final Tribute “YOU ARE LOVED”.

Arrangements are handled by the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com

