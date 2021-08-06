TV Dinner: Sauce Grenobloise

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning brings us a classic: Sauce Grenobloise.

It’s classically served with salmon, scallops, or Dover sole.

It’s easy to prepare and is also great with chicken or pork.

Sauce Grenobloise

- 3 tablespoons butter

- 2 tablespoons minced shallots or red onions

- 1 tablespoon minced green onion

- 1 clove garlic, minced

- 2 tablespoons capers

- Juice of half a lemon

- 3 tablespoons dry white wine

- 1 dash Worcestershire sauce

- Salt & pepper to taste

Melt butter is small saucepan. Add shallots (or onions), green onion, garlic, and capers. Cook on medium heat until shallots (or onions) are translucent. Add remaining ingredients and simmer until sauce coats the back of a spoon.

Garnish with chopped parsley. Serve with seafood, chicken, or pork.

