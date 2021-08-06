Advertisement

Victor J. DeGhett Jr, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Victor J. DeGhett Jr, beloved husband and father peacefully passed away on August 5, 2021.

Victor was born on May 26, 1942 in New York City, the son of the late Victor and Mary (Gorman) DeGhett Sr. He attended High School in Morris Plains, NY and later graduated from Bowling Green University in Ohio with a PHD in Psychology. Victor taught at SUNY Potsdam for 50 years.

Victor is survived by his wife Stephanie, who he married on August 2, 1980 in Potsdam, as well as a daughter, Torie Rose DeGhett.

There will be no services per Victor’s request. Memorial contributions may be made to the Potsdam Public Library.

Arrangements are under the care of Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Ogdensburg City Hall's long-broken clock and its historic bell are being repaired.
Broken clock, bell being repaired at Ogdensburg’s city hall
Lyal Savage
80 years after dying at Pearl Harbor, Navy veteran coming home to Dexter
Candles
Clifton “Kip” Couse, 60, of Greenwich
Candles
Sue Meissner, of Massena

Obituaries

Candles
Memorial Service: Grace Jennette Walker Hargrave, of Madrid
Raymond C. Richards, 66, of Bagdad Road, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 4, 2021 at...
Raymond C. Richards, 66, of Potsdam
WWNY
What Lewis County 4-H has to offer
Organizers of a petition are looking to bring the decision to a public vote after city council...
Petition circulated so Watertown voters get to decide on Watertown pot shops
Man allegedly led police on 80 and 90 mph chase in Gouverneur
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
Democratic county chairs, public, to Cuomo: resign now