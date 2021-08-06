Victor J. DeGhett Jr, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Victor J. DeGhett Jr, beloved husband and father peacefully passed away on August 5, 2021.

Victor was born on May 26, 1942 in New York City, the son of the late Victor and Mary (Gorman) DeGhett Sr. He attended High School in Morris Plains, NY and later graduated from Bowling Green University in Ohio with a PHD in Psychology. Victor taught at SUNY Potsdam for 50 years.

Victor is survived by his wife Stephanie, who he married on August 2, 1980 in Potsdam, as well as a daughter, Torie Rose DeGhett.

There will be no services per Victor’s request. Memorial contributions may be made to the Potsdam Public Library.

Arrangements are under the care of Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com

