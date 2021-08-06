Advertisement

What Lewis County 4-H has to offer

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You hear a lot about 4-H during county fairs with members showing animals in competitions. But 4-H offers so much more.

Aubree Domagala of Lewis County 4-H appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to discuss the organization. Watch her interview above.

Lewis County 4‑H is delivered by Cornell Cooperative Extension and offers young people between the ages of 5 and 19 to participate in a variety of activities, including showing animals, arts and crafts, baking, sewing, and sport shooting.

CCE is also conducting a survey to best plan the future of 4H in Lewis County.

For more information, email lewis@cornell.edu, visit ccelewis.org, or call 315-376-5270.

