Wrestlers flock to Clayton this weekend for 1000 Islands Duals

By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The village of Clayton is rolling out the welcome mats and the wrestling mats as the 1000 Islands Duals will take place this weekend.

It’s an event that wrestlers look forward to.

This is the 19th year for the 1000 Islands summer duals. Last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic,

It’s an event that draws a big crowd of participants and spectators to the Cerow Recreation Park Arena.

You can hear from organizer organizer Pat Connors in the video above.

The JV wrestlers take to the mat on Friday with varsity wrestlers starting Friday night and continuing through the weekend.

