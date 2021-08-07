Antique Boat Show brings people from all over to Clayton museum

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) -Large crowds gathered in the McNally Yacht House on Saturday, flocking from all over to get a glimpse of the boats being shown in this year’s antique show, some dating back to the early 1900′s.

The Antique Boat Museum has been putting on the show for more than 50 years, bringing new attractions each time.

“I had a lot of people calling me and asking me where it was and when they could see it, so I said ‘Well, I’m going to show up here in Clayton at the show’ and I had someone come from Minnesota, actually, to see the boat. So that was kind of fun,” said participant Mike Cregg.

Many of the antiques have that distinct brown wooded charm, except for one.

It’s owned by a youngster named Gus, whose love for antiques runs in the family.

“My grandpa owns a marina and so by that my father works with him and repairing them,” said Gus Lombardi.

And the boat show wasn’t the only thing going on:

The La Duchesse was open for walk-through tours! There was a section for kids to make fish paintings and suppliers with all different types of boat needs were set up to sell.

“This weekend is really about, you know, comradery and a common interest in wooden boats and classic boats and it’s an important thing to get together to celebrate something that is meaningful to so many different people,” said Rebecca Hopfinger, Executive Director of the Antique Boat Museum.

There is still one more chance on Sunday to see some of these antiques. There is an awards show in the morning followed by a finale boat cruise out to Heart Island.

