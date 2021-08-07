Canadian border workers strike deal just as vaccinated Americans will be allowed into the country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Canadian Press is reporting a tentative deal between border guards and the federal government.

Earlier this week, border workers had a partial strike over their lack of contract since 2018.

This all comes just days before vaccinated Americans will be allowed to cross into Canada for the first time in 16 months.

To put pressure on government officials to negotiate a fair contract, border workers slowed traffic to a crawl on Thursday and Friday.

But now, a four-year deal announced Friday night offers wage increases and workplace culture improvements for those in the Canada Border Services Agency.

Now that negotiations have been made, traffic flow should return to normal at ports of entry just in time for Monday, when Americans can enter Canada.

But how will that work?

If you want to cross into Canada, you’ll need to show proof of vaccination, proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days prior to crossing, and have your passport or enhanced drivers license.

All of this information then needs to be put into the border’s database: ArriveCAN.

That’s a portal you can find online or in the app store.

But remember- this is only for Americans crossing into Canada.

Canadian citizens are still not allowed into the United States for non-essential travel.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.