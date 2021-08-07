Charles W. Miller Jr., 91, formerly of Adams Center and Henderson

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Charles W. Miller Jr., 91, former resident of Adams Center and Henderson, died Thursday evening August 5, 2021 at the Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, NY. There will be a graveside service Tuesday August 10th at 1:00 PM in the Union Cemetery, Adams Center, with Pastor Cathy Hamilton officiating. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Charles was born September 14, 1929 in Adams son of Charles W. and Hazel (Curtis) Miller, Sr. Charles graduated from Adams Center High School. He married M. Corrine Hall April 17, 1955 in the Sulphur Springs Methodist Church. Following their marriage the couple lived and farmed in Adams Center and later in Henderson for 11 years. After the farm was sold, Mr. Miller sold real estate for Rimada Realty. Later he worked as a machinist at Schoeller Paper Co. in Pulaski for 10 years. He then went to work in the security field in Syracuse, Arizona and Morrisville, NC where he was security supervisor for Bristol Myers retiring in 1992. Following his retirement the couple moved to Las Vegas, NV.

Mrs. Miller died in 2007. He later returned to this area and entered the Samaritan Summit Village in March 2020.

Mr. Miller is survived by two sons and their wives, Raymond (Michele) Miller, Charlotte, NC., and William (Barbara) Miller of Clarkston, MI; four grandchildren, Heather (Marc) Ricter, Charlotte, NC, Christopher Miller, Charlotte, NC, Benjamin Miller, Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio, and Anna (Boomer) Caples, Grand Rapids, MI, and one niece Sherry Kingsberry.

He is predeceased by a sister Alice LaComb.

He was a former member and President of United Paper Workers International Union, Watertown Elks Club 596, Adams Center Fire Dept., Henderson Masonic Lodge, Adams Center Grange, where he was former Master, and on the Young Peoples Degree Team, Pamona Grange and the NYS Grange.

Condolences may be made at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.piddockfuneralhome.com&c=E,1,nGmzZCaQ0JkpToLeygtyfKnaK0VNZrWlVnUUE8PSeBNEAyRTBjeWOqwwdSj1bCTe2_b5xKzGC-ektCYlCo4icdT18fsBigWa_9RqqTDaCXAVYqkzzqCWwPZv5es,&typo=1

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.