Escape From QuarAntine: MMA coming to Watertown Fairgrounds

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Victory Cage Fighting Championships has a big event set for Saturday, August 21st at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Arena called Escape From QuarAntine.

The card will bring some of the best MMA fighters in the region together with 18 bouts on the card.

”It’s been way too long since these guys have been able to show off what they do so well, full contact mixed martial arts. Our last show- And it was pretty much wrapping up the Northeast before COVID rolled in and shut everything down. Our last show was October of 2019. It’s a long time for these guys to be locked up. They’re chomping at the bit to get back in there and compete and that’s what we’ve got set up for them August 21st. Got a high level group of guys coming in that are just ready to go. It’s been way too long since they’ve been able to display what they worked so hard at being proficient at,” said event promoter John Gibbons.

Gibbons says fans will be treated to a high quality production that will feature a lot of hard hitting action and adds the card includes some future stars of tomorrow in the MMA ranks.

”They get their money’s worth. You know, some shows put on 8 or 9. We are in a great location and I bring fighters in from Canada. We have a huge draw from Boston on this card. Have a couple of really good, talented gems coming up and making the trip. So it really works out to be a good location for these guys to come and they also know that we are one of the biggest shows in the Northeast,” said Gibbons.

As far as purchasing tickets, the cost is $25 and can be purchased at a number of locations around the area.

”Big Apple Music have them on hand right on Arsenal Street, Cam’s Pizzeria on Public Square. We have them at Reagan’s Collision up in Ogdensburg for our fellows closer to the border up there, and by Thursday we should have them up and running so you can buy them online at VictoryCageFighting.com,” said Gibbons.

Reserve the date: Saturday, August 21st at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Arena for Escape From QuarAntine.

