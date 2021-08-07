Harold W. “Butch” Johnson, 63, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Harold W. “Butch” Johnson, 63, of Debra Drive unexpectedly passed away early Thursday morning, August 5, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Butch was born on June 10, 1958 in Potsdam, the son of the late Harold W. and Ethel (Rutley) Johnson. He was a graduate of Potsdam High School.

Butch was an electrician in Georgia before moving back to Potsdam. He loved activities that allowed him to be outdoors with hunting and fishing being some of his favorites. Butch also enjoyed watching baseball and western television shows and listening to the radio.

Butch is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cinde; his sisters, Jane (Donald) Tallman, Denise (Barry) Parow; and Susan Johnson; his brother, Allen Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Butch was predeceased by an infant son, Allen David Johnson; and a sister, Vickie Johnson.

There will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.