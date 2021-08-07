Advertisement

Harold W. “Butch” Johnson, 63, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Harold W. “Butch” Johnson, 63, of Debra Drive unexpectedly passed away early Thursday morning, August 5, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

Butch was born on June 10, 1958 in Potsdam, the son of the late Harold W. and Ethel (Rutley) Johnson.  He was a graduate of Potsdam High School.

Butch was an electrician in Georgia before moving back to Potsdam.  He loved activities that allowed him to be outdoors with hunting and fishing being some of his favorites.  Butch also enjoyed watching baseball and western television shows and listening to the radio.

Butch is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cinde; his sisters, Jane (Donald) Tallman, Denise (Barry) Parow; and Susan Johnson; his brother, Allen Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Butch was predeceased by an infant son, Allen David Johnson; and a sister, Vickie Johnson.

There will be no services.  Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Lawrence J. “Smiley” Regan, 79, of South Colton
Water chestnuts have spread for miles on the Oswegatchie River, apparently from a massive bloom...
Managing water chestnuts on the Oswegatchie River
WWNY Stefanik in favor of reopening U.S. - Canadian border in phases
Canadian border workers strike deal just as vaccinated Americans will be allowed into the country
State hiring plow operators, mechanics in north country

Obituaries

A State Department of Transportation snow plow sits ready for the inevitable, as the DOT tries...
State hiring plow operators, mechanics in north country
Escape From QuarAntine: MMA coming to Watertown Fairgrounds
Victory Cage Fighting Championships has a big event set for Saturday, August 21st at the Alex...
Escape From QuarAntine: MMA coming to Watertown Fairgrounds
WWNY 80 years after dying at Pearl Harbor, Navy veteran coming home to Dexter
WWNY Broken clock, bell being repaired at Ogdensburg’s city hall
WWNY Blast From the Past: 2013 rocket camp