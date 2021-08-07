Lawrence J. “Smiley” Regan, 79, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Lawrence J. “Smiley” Regan, 79, a resident of 4047A St. highway 56, South Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mr. Regan passed away on Saturday morning at his home with family at his side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. Among his survivors is his wife, Sandra. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Lawrence “Smiley” Regan.

