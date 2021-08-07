Lowville graduate earns state FFA title

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - One recent Lowville graduate is making a name for herself at the state level of a youth-led organization.

Anna Western has earned a prestigious title with the Future Farmers of America, or FFA program.

Anna Western, a recent Lowville Academy graduate, has a knack for plants. It’s a passion that started when she joined her school’s Future Farmers of America program in eighth grade.

“I learned very quickly that I really enjoy the horticultural aspect of agriculture,” said Anna Western, FFA NY State Secretary.

And she also enjoys the leadership aspect of FFA.

Anna worked so hard in her school’s group that she’s recently been named the State Secretary for the program. A title earned with hard work and patience.

Anna’s term officially started July 1st, and she’s already traveling the state to make speeches and lead workshops.

But she’s used to being busy:

“I just graduated high school in June of this year, and I actually spent my senior year of high school doing Clarkson School. So even though I just graduated, I have a whole year of college under my belt. In the fall, I’m going to SUNY Cobleskill to study horticulture, because like I said, I love the plants,” said Anna.

All of this on top of working at Hopenhagen Farm in Copenhagen. Something Anna also credits with helping her FFA career blossom.

“Every plant is a little different, so with each plant I’m learning to take care of, I’m learning new skills. So I’m thankful that here, especially on this farm, there’s a whole variety of plants for me to learn about,” said Anna.

Anna says she hopes to inspire other area youth to try FFA to find their knack as well.

“I’m here to prove that if you have the passion, you can get wherever you want to be,” said Anna.

It’s quite the accomplishment to earn a state title with that program.

Anna says she’s excited to represent the north country in her workshops and campaigns.

