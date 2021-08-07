Managing water chestnuts on the Oswegatchie River

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - They found what they were looking for. Lots and lots of it. Water chestnuts have spread for miles on the Oswegatchie River, apparently from a massive bloom above the dam at Heuvelton.

“It will out compete more desirable native aquatic plant life that the fish and invertebrates and other aquatic species rely on for survival,” said Megan Pistolese, education outreach coordinator at the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management, or SLELO-PRISM.

It’s an invasive species. In the past, it has been rare in the Oswegatchie. It can also squash recreational activities.

“If it gets into an area, it makes it totally impossible to canoe through, or fish in or anything,” said Patricia Chapman, Nature Conservancy volunteer.

Outdoorsman John Compo has been sounding the alarm about water chestnuts. So Thursday, a squad of volunteers ventured downstream. They pulled out every one they could find. And they use a free app, NYiMapinvasives, to record its location.

What’s going on here is important. But what come’s next is as well. They’ll be drawing up a battle plan for how to deal with this nuisance.

For the massive bloom a machine will be needed. But downstream, annual pulls like Thursday’s may control it, a\along with more river enthusiasts getting involved.

“If they just realize that what they’re seeing could be helped a lot by a quick pull, a scoop out of the water,” said Jay Chapman, Nature Conservancy volunteer.

Before doing that people should inform themselves. You can do that by “taking the pledge” and becoming a “Water Protector” at the SLELO-PRISM website.

