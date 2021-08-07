Advertisement

State hiring plow operators, mechanic in north country

A State Department of Transportation snow plow sits ready for the inevitable, as the DOT tries...
A State Department of Transportation snow plow sits ready for the inevitable, as the DOT tries to hire more plow operators.(Source: WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Looking for work?

The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is looking for a few good men and women to keep the north country’s roads clear of snow and ice.

The DOT is trying to hire 28 people to fill snow plow operator and mechanic jobs. The jobs are scattered across northern New York, from Plattsburgh to Adams.

“We have folks that retire at the New York state DOT, we have to replenish our ranks here across the region.” said Sean Hennessy, Assistant DOT Commissioner.

These are permanent, fulltime state positions - with state benefits - and no civil service test is required. However, you must have a clean CDL license.

The state will train you in operating the plow - “This is a craft, driving a truck like this. This is not your grandpa’s snow plow. This is a very technical piece of equipment,” Hennessy said.

Apply at any local DOT office, or on-line at dot.ny.gov.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

American, Canadian and Pride flags fly in Clayton in June
Clayton’s new flag rules raise eyebrows after gay pride celebration
Dasha Kelly of Las Vegas, surrounded by her daughters, expresses gratitude after she was...
‘It’s really overwhelming’: Mother of 3 facing eviction gets nearly $200,000 in donations after TV interview
Man allegedly led police on 80 and 90 mph chase in Gouverneur
Eli Parish
Mom can’t believe son survived train incident
Curtis Redmond & Shelby LaJoy
2 accused of possessing grenade launcher indicted on weapons charges

Latest News

Victory Cage Fighting Championships has a big event set for Saturday, August 21st at the Alex...
Escape From QuarAntine: MMA coming to Watertown Fairgrounds
WWNY 80 years after dying at Pearl Harbor, Navy veteran coming home to Dexter
WWNY Broken clock, bell being repaired at Ogdensburg’s city hall
WWNY Blast From the Past: 2013 rocket camp