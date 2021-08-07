State hiring plow operators, mechanic in north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Looking for work?

The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is looking for a few good men and women to keep the north country’s roads clear of snow and ice.

The DOT is trying to hire 28 people to fill snow plow operator and mechanic jobs. The jobs are scattered across northern New York, from Plattsburgh to Adams.

“We have folks that retire at the New York state DOT, we have to replenish our ranks here across the region.” said Sean Hennessy, Assistant DOT Commissioner.

These are permanent, fulltime state positions - with state benefits - and no civil service test is required. However, you must have a clean CDL license.

The state will train you in operating the plow - “This is a craft, driving a truck like this. This is not your grandpa’s snow plow. This is a very technical piece of equipment,” Hennessy said.

Apply at any local DOT office, or on-line at dot.ny.gov.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.