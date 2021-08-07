Advertisement

Stub’s Run for the Last Station has engines revving and wallets open for the Dexter Fire Department

By Brendan Straub
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Motorcyclists from across the region revved their engines and opened their wallets for a north country fire department Saturday.

Hundreds gathered at FX Caprara Harley Davidson in Adams Center for what was the starting point of “Stub’s Run for the Last Station,” a ride honoring “Stub” Heise, a Dexter Volunteer Firefighter who passed away in February.

The group took off on a 40 mile trek ending at the American Legion in Dexter.

Money collected from the ride is going to help the Dexter Fire Department build its “Last Station”, a museum-like facility for old engines and memorabilia.

“Bill Caprara lives on Pillar Point and he has been a supporter of the Dexter Volunteer Fire Department for many years, and he thought this was a great way to honor “Stub” Heise, and you know, bring all of his friends together and support the project,” said participant Gerry Kostyk.

“The increments on the thermometer are $10,000 increments and we raised it $10,000 last Wednesday, if we can raise it another ten thousand today that would be awesome,” said Mike Heise.

So far, about $30,000 has been raised, not including what was made during this event. The goal for the project is $100,000.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

