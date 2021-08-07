Vivian E. Brashears, 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Vivian E. Brashears, 81, of 22639 Eacho Dr., Watertown, passed away August 6, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Born on October 19, 1939 in Baltimore, MD, daughter of Gilbert and Birdie (Johnson) Brice, she graduated from Wally Bates High School in Annapolis, MD in 1959.

Following school she worked at Fort Meade as a hostess for two years. She married Bernard N. Brashears of Annapolis, MD on October 31, 1960. Mr. Brashears served in the Navy and during that time the couple resided in Virginia, Florida, Rhode Island. Following his honorable discharge they returned to Annapolis, MD where she was a homemaker and her husband worked for the US Navy Academy up until his retirement. He passed away in March of 1977. Following her husband’s passing, Vivian moved to Vermont where she worked at the National Life Insurance Co as a policy clerk for 10 years. She then moved to Pennsylvania and worked at the Veterans Administration Office for 2 years as a clerk. In 1993, she moved to Hammond where she lived for seven years. In 1999 she moved to Watertown, where she worked at the State Office Building with the Green Thumb Program as assistant administration for two years, before she retired.

She enjoyed reading, collecting old fashioned clocks and kerosene lamps.

Among her survivors are a daughter, Terry E. Brashears, Watertown; two brothers, Howard D. Brice and Robert E. Brice and a sister in law, Elizabeth Brice, Hammond, NY; a sister, Linda Brice, PA; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by two sisters, Marian Brice and Brenda Brice and a brother and sister in law, Glenn and Paulette Brice.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was her wish to be cremated. There will be no services.

